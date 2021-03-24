JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Intensify effort in Covid superspreader areas like malls: Delhi govt to DMs
Business Standard

IN PICS: A year on, a look at life under lockdown, and the year 2020

Covid-19 in Pics: A nationwide lockdown, imposed in India on March 24, 2020, pushed citizens indoors for months on end. What happened next? Scroll through this photo story to recap.

Topics
Coronavirus | Delhi Metro | Mumbai local train

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Commuters’ lifeline halted in its tracks

Commuters' lifeline halted in its tracks
1 / 9
Photo: ANI

 

Over 6 million commuters found themselves without their go-to mode of public transport and metro services across Delhi-NCR was suspended last year.
 
The move also affected the autorickshaw and e-rickshaw drivers who provided link transit between metro stations and people’s destinations.
 
After a five-month hiatus, the metro services did resume on September 7. But they are yet to touch the pre-Covid average daily ridership level.

 

Traffic gone, roads wore a deserted look

Traffic gone, roads wore a deserted look
2 / 9
 

 

Most residents from Delhi would avoid opting for this road on a regular work day due to its heavy traffic. Amid restricted movement, this rare view was captured on March 24, 2020, when the national capital began with its lockdown.
 
Emission level also came down during lockdown as most people spent their time indoors.

 

Deserted view of otherwise bustling stations

Deserted view of otherwise bustling stations
3 / 9
 

 

The day a nationwide Janta Curfew was imposed, even the bustling Dadar, one of Mumbai’s major interchange railway stations, went quiet.

The pictures above depict the striking difference between the footfall before and after the Covid outbreak.

 

No sign of tourists

No sign of tourists
4 / 9
Deserted view of Gateway of India (top) and Hawa Mahal (bottom).

 

With citizens being advised to stay indoors, major tourist attractions took a major blow on their shins. With no visitors, their earnings dried up.
 
The above pictures show how some of the most visited places in India wore a deserted look during the lockdown.

 

Migrant workers’ exodus

Migrant workers' exodus
5 / 9
 

 

As the economy came to a standstill during the lockdown, thousands of migrant workers were forced to return to their native places. With no money in hand, many undertook the long journey on foot, while some travelled by trains and buses.
 
Fearing a renewed surge of coronavirus cases by their movement, the central government came down heavily on state governments and asked them to ensure their stay and proper administration of commute.

 

Gradual re-opening

Gradual re-opening
6 / 9
 

 

Long queues were seen in front of liquor stores when the Delhi government allowed them to reopen during the fourth phase of the lockdown.
 
Later, the government also introduced an e-token system under which customers would be given a specific date and time to buy liquor in order to avoid overcrowding and long queues.

 

Work from home

Work from home
7 / 9
 

When Covid pushed people indoors, offices and educational institutions moved swiftly to the new normal of ‘work from home’.

A changed world

A changed world
8 / 9
 

Towards the end of the long pandemic year, 2020, when people began stepping out, thermal checking at every entry point, frequent use of sanitisers, social distancing and a mandate to wear masks became the new order of the day.

Travel experience and Vande Bharat mission

Travel experience and Vande Bharat mission
9 / 9
 

 

Travelling during the extraordinary Covid times required extraordinary care, too. This was the time when passengers were layered with protection gears and made to follow social-distancing and quarantine norms even after travel.
 
Thousands of Indian citizens were evacuated from abroad under the Vande Bharat mission carried out by Air India.
 
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed that Air India had earned a revenue of Rs 2,556.60 crore till August 2020 from flights operated under the Vande Bharat mission.

 


Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, March 24 2021. 13:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU