India records highest single-day spike with 47,262 fresh Covid-19 cases

India recorded 47,262 fresh coronavirus cases in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,17,34,058, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.
The active caseload registered an increased for the 14th day in row and was recorded at3,68,457, comprising 3.14per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate further dropped to 95.49 per cent, the ministry data updated at 8 am said.
The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 132 days, while the country's COVID-19 death toll increased to1,60,441, with 275 new fatalities, the highest in around 83 days.
As many as47,905 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on November 12 last year, it said.
Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,12,05,160, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.37 per cent, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh on September 16. It went past60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR),23,64,38,861 samples have been tested till March 23,with10,25,628 samples tested on Tuesday.
