In pics: Exhibitors disappointed as cinema shutdown continues in Unlock 3.0

Cinema halls and multiplexes have been kept under the prohibited category in Unlock 3.0

1 / 5

Multiplex Association of India has issued a statement expressing disappointment over the fact that cinemas will not be allowed to reopen as part of Unlock 3.0.

The government ignored demands by cinema hall owners for reopening

2 / 5

Sources in the cinema industry said the government had assured them that it would consider their plea sympathetically. They termed it media speculation that the government might allow cinemas to reopen with 25 per cent occupancy, and said they were not informed about this. Cinema hall owners intend to continue to impress upon the government to allow opening with 50 per cent occupancy.

Not opening multiplexes to impact millions of jobs, says MAI

3 / 5

"The government's decision is against our expectations and will impact millions of livelihoods dependent on the industry. We have been urging the government all along and continuing to engage with the relevant authorities with our plea to allow the cinemas to operate," MAI said.

MAI said the industry was thoroughly prepared with stringent guidelines to offer a safe movie-watching experience.

4 / 5

"We are extremely disappointed with the Unlock 3.0 announcement to keep cinemas under continued lockdown," MAI Member Alok Tandon said.

The lockdown has affected 10,000-odd screens, of which 2,800 are in multiplexes

5 / 5