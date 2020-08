Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

1 / 5 Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna is the country’s highest sporting honour, conferred on sportspersons for displaying outstanding performance for over a period of four years.

Rohit Sharma (Cricket) Mariyappan Thangavelu (Paralympic) Manika Batra (Table Tennis) Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling) Rani Rampal (Hockey (Women))

Dronacharya Award

2 / 5 Award for outstanding coaches across sports. In pic: President Ramnath Kovind confers Dronacharya Award 2020 to Jaspal Rana for coaching sportspersons in the discipline of Shooting, in a virtual ceremony. Photo: PIB Twitter

Lifetime achievement category: Dharmendra Tiwary (Archery), Purushotham Rai (Athletics), Shiv Singh (Boxing), Romesh Pathania (Hockey), Krishan Kumar Hooda (Kabaddi), Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar (Para Powerlifting), Naresh Kumar (Tennis), Om Parkash Dahiya (Wrestling).

Regular category: Jude Felix Sebastian (Hockey), Yogesh Malviya (Mallakhamb), Jaspal Rana (Shooting), Kuldeep Kumar Handoo (Wushu), Gaurav Khanna (Para-Badminton)

Arjuna Award

3 / 5 Introduced in 1961, a sportsperson with consistent good performance for the previous four years at the international level is awarded with a cash prize of Rs 5,00,000, a bronze statue of Arjuna and a scroll. Photo: Manu Bhaker

Ishant Sharma (Cricket), Manu Bhaker (Shooting), Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy (Badminton), Atanu Das (Archery), Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty (Badminton), Vishesh Bhriguvanshi (Basketball), Subedar Manish Kaushik and Lovlina Bograhain (Boxing), Deepti Sharma (Cricket), Sawant Ajay Anant (Equestrian), Sandesh Jhingan (Football), Aditi Ashok (Golf), Akashdeep Singh and Deepika (Hockey), Deepak (Kabaddi), Kale Sarika Sudhakar (Kho Kho), Dattu Baban Bhokanal (Rowing), and Saurabh Chaudhary (Shooting), Madhurika Suhas Patkar (Table Tennis), Divij Sharan (Tennis), Divya Kakran and Rahul Aware (Wresting), Shiva Keshavan (Winter Sports), Suyash Narayan Jadhav (Para Swimming), Sandeep (Para Athletics) and Manish Narwal (Para shooting).

Dhyan Chand Award

4 / 5 Dhyan Chand Award is a life-time contribution prize to sportspersons. Photo: Manpreet Singh

Kuldip Singh Bhullar (Athletics)

Jincy Philips (Athletics) Pradeep Shrikrishna Gandhe (Badminton) Trupti Murgunde (Badminton) N. Usha (Boxing) Lakha Singh (Boxing) Sukhvinder Singh Sandhu (Football) Ajit Singh (Hockey) Manpreet Singh (Kabaddi) J. Ranjith Kumar (Para Athletics) Satyaprakash Tiwari (Para Badminton) Manjeet Singh (Rowing) Late Sachin Nag (Swimming) Nandan P Bal (Tennis) Netarpal Hooda (Wrestling)

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy

5 / 5 Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy is given to the overall top performing university in inter-university tournaments. Photo: Punjab University, Chandigarh (File)