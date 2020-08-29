UP Govt will name a road after late cricketer Chetan Chauhan: Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday announced that a road will be named after late cabinet minister and Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan so that the present and future generations remember him.

Maurya announced this while launching the Major Dhyan Chand Vijaypath Yojana under which 19 international players from the state will get road connectivity to their houses.

"I express my condolences to Chetan Chauhan and announce that we will name a road after him so that the present and future generations remember him," Maurya said.

Chetan Chauhan passed away at the age of 73 in Gurugram on August 16. Chauhan was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for COVID-19 treatment.

Chauhan was UP Minister for Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, Civil Security and Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD).

Chetan Chauhan was a vital cog in the Indian lineup during the 1970s and he used to open the batting along with Sunil Gavaskar. He had made his Test debut against New Zealand in 1969.

Chauhan was the first player in international cricket to finish his career with over 2000 runs without a century. Earlier on August 2, Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamal Rani succumbed to in Lucknow.

