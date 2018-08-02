In pics: Giant hands cradle Vietnam's Golden Bridge

Straight out of the fantasy world, the 'Golden Bridge' in Vietnam is breathtakingly beautiful. Cradled by two giant hands, the bridge is situated in central Vietnam
In the mountains of central Vietnam, a colossal pair of hands lifts the golden thread of a walkway high above the clifftops, as if the mountain itself has sprouted limbs
The pedestrian walkway sits over 1,000 metres (3,280 feet), above sea level and extends over the treetops from the edge of a leafy cliff face, offering tourists uninterrupted views of the majestic landscape beneath. It was designed by TA Landscape Architecture in Ho Chi Minh City.
Since its opening in June, the bridge has attracted scores of tourists eager to see a novel piece of architecture famed for its unusual design.
'It creates a walkway in the sky, among the foggy and fairy-like lands of Ba Na mountain,' said Anh, who added that he had been surprised at the level of attention his firm's design had attracted both locally and internationally.
The pedestrian walkway, designed by TA Landscape Architecture in Ho Chi Minh City, sits at over 1,000 meters above sea level and extends over the treetops from the edge of a leafy cliff face, offering tourists uninterrupted views of the majestic landscape bene
The Ba Na Hills, a popular getaway for the French during the colonial occupation of Vietnam, received over 2.7 million visitors last year, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism
But it is the Golden Bridge and its supports - two huge stone-colored human hands styled in such a way that it looks as if the jungle is struggling to reclaim them - which have garnered the most attention from visitors.
