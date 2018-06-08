JUST IN
In pics: Highlights from Pranab Mukherjee's visit to RSS headquarters

Former President Pranab Mukherjee addressed RSS event at Nagpur, in which he said, 'patriotism and nationalism go together'. Here are all the highlights from his speech

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

1. “Political untouchability no solution”

1.
1 / 7
Former president Pranab Mukherjee pays tribute at Dr. Hedgewar Smarak, RSS headquarters in Nagpur. |Photo: PTI

Former President Pranab Mukherjee at the RSS function said that political untouchability is not the solution to ideological differences He said that a dialogue is necessary not only to balance the competing interests but also to reconcile them.

2. Pranab Mukherjee altered his schedule to visit Hedgewar memorial, wrote a message in the visitor's book.

2 / 7
Pranab Mukherjee's message in the visitor's book. |Photo: PTI

The Former President visited the birthplace of the RSS founding Sarsanghachalak Keshav Baliram Hedgewar ahead of his speech at the Sangh headquarters.here he also wrote a message in the visitor's book. “Today I came here to pay my respect and homage to a great son of Mother India," he wrote.
 

3."We derive our strength from tolerance"

3.
3 / 7
Former president Pranab Mukherjee speaks during the closing ceremony of ‘Tritiya Varsha Sangh Shiksha Varg’. |Photo: PTI

Mukherjee at the RSS function said that any attempt at defining our nationhood in terms of dogmas and identities of religion, region, hatred, and intolerance will only lead to dilution of our national identity. He added that we derive our strength from tolerance and respect pluralism.

4. "India needs to shun violence"

4.
4 / 7
Former president Pranab Mukherjee being greeted by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. |Photo: PTI

Mukherjee said India needed to shun violence in every form both physical and verbal, stressing the society must tread the path of peace and harmony. "We must move from conflict, violence, and anger and move into harmony and peace. Our motherland is asking for it, it deserves it"  he said

5. ‘Sangh is Sangh, Pranab is Pranab’ said Chief Mohan Bhagwat

5 / 7
Volunteers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) perform during the closing ceremony of ‘Tritiya Varsha Sangh Shiksha Varg’.|Photo: PTI

Speaking ahead of Mukherjee's speech, Bhagwat said Mukherjee will remain what he is and the Sangh will remain the Sangh even after the event. Bhagwat said his organization wants to unify the entire society and no one was an outsider for it. People may have different views but they are all children of mother India, he said.

6. Congress said the former president showed the 'Mirror of Truth' to RSS

6 / 7
Volunteers of RSS march past during the closing ceremony. |Photo: PTI

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the former president showed the 'Mirror of Truth' to the RSS by reminding them of India’s pluralism, tolerance, secularism and inclusiveness as an article of faith and soul of the country. Surjewala also said that the speech should remind the Prime Minister that 'Happiness of people is the happiness of ruler, their welfare is his welfare'.

7. Daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee says told you so after morphed photo of RSS event emerges

7 / 7
Former president Pranab Mukherjee being welcomed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. | Photo: PTI

First Published: Fri, June 08 2018. 14:32 IST

