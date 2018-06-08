In pics: Highlights from Pranab Mukherjee's visit to RSS headquarters

1. “Political untouchability no solution”
2. Pranab Mukherjee altered his schedule to visit Hedgewar memorial, wrote a message in the visitor's book.
The Former President visited the birthplace of the RSS founding Sarsanghachalak Keshav Baliram Hedgewar ahead of his speech at the Sangh headquarters.here he also wrote a message in the visitor's book. “Today I came here to pay my respect and homage to a great son of Mother India," he wrote.
3."We derive our strength from tolerance"
Mukherjee at the RSS function said that any attempt at defining our nationhood in terms of dogmas and identities of religion, region, hatred, and intolerance will only lead to dilution of our national identity. He added that we derive our strength from tolerance and respect pluralism.
4. "India needs to shun violence"
Mukherjee said India needed to shun violence in every form both physical and verbal, stressing the society must tread the path of peace and harmony. "We must move from conflict, violence, and anger and move into harmony and peace. Our motherland is asking for it, it deserves it" he said
5. ‘Sangh is Sangh, Pranab is Pranab’ said Chief Mohan Bhagwat
Speaking ahead of Mukherjee's speech, Bhagwat said Mukherjee will remain what he is and the Sangh will remain the Sangh even after the event. Bhagwat said his organization wants to unify the entire society and no one was an outsider for it. People may have different views but they are all children of mother India, he said.
6. Congress said the former president showed the 'Mirror of Truth' to RSS
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the former president showed the 'Mirror of Truth' to the RSS by reminding them of India’s pluralism, tolerance, secularism and inclusiveness as an article of faith and soul of the country. Surjewala also said that the speech should remind the Prime Minister that 'Happiness of people is the happiness of ruler, their welfare is his welfare'.
7. Daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee says told you so after morphed photo of RSS event emerges
