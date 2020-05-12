In pics:Indian Railways resumes services from today after nearly two months

Govt took a major step by resuming passenger train operations from Tuesday

People wait to enter New Delhi Railway Station following resumption of passenger train services connecting major cities

This is nearly two months after trains were suspended due to the nationwide lockdown

These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Jammu Tawi

Close to 30,000 reservations were issued to more than 54,000 passengers till 9:15 pm on Monday

All passengers will be compulsorily screened at stations and only asymptomatic ones will be allowed to board trains