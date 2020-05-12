In pics:Indian Railways resumes services from today after nearly two months

Govt took a major step by resuming passenger train operations from Tuesday
People wait to enter New Delhi Railway Station following resumption of passenger train services connecting major cities
This is nearly two months after trains were suspended due to the coronavirus nationwide lockdown
These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Jammu Tawi
Close to 30,000 reservations were issued to more than 54,000 passengers till 9:15 pm on Monday
All passengers will be compulsorily screened at stations and only asymptomatic ones will be allowed to board trains
