Business Standard

In pics:Indian Railways resumes services from today after nearly two months

On May 10, the Indian Railways said it will run 15 pairs of trains and that bookings for 15 passenger trains will start from Monday

Topics
Indian Railways | Coronavirus | Lockdown

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Govt took a major step by resuming passenger train operations from Tuesday

1 / 6
Photo- PTI

 

People wait to enter New Delhi Railway Station following resumption of passenger train services connecting major cities

2 / 6
Photo- PTI

 

This is nearly two months after trains were suspended due to the coronavirus nationwide lockdown

3 / 6
Photo-Dalip Kumar

 

These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Jammu Tawi

4 / 6
Photo-Dalip Kumar

 

Close to 30,000 reservations were issued to more than 54,000 passengers till 9:15 pm on Monday

5 / 6
Photo-Dalip Kumar

 

All passengers will be compulsorily screened at stations and only asymptomatic ones will be allowed to board trains

6 / 6
Photo- PTI

 


First Published: Tue, May 12 2020. 18:33 IST

