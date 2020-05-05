JUST IN
Pandemic in pictures: Harsh realties of coronavirus; 10 images you must see

While India enters Lockdown 3.0, with much relaxations, the country experiences a sudden spike in its Covid-19 cases

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

People cross the Toledo bridge in Madrid, Spain. Spaniards were able to go outdoors to do exercise for the first time in seven weeks since the lockdown began to battle the coronavirus outbreak.
1 / 10
Photo: PTI

 

A couple, wearing face masks, gets married in Jodhpur, during the nationwide lockdown.
2 / 10
Photo: PTI

 

A young Nepalese girl is sprayed with disinfectants as she arrives to get free food distributed by social workers during lockdown. Photo: PTI
3 / 10
Photo: PTI

 

Healthcare workers walk outside NYU Langone Medical Center on 1st Avenue in Manhattan after people came to cheer and thank them, during Covid-19 outbreak in New York City.
4 / 10
Photo: Reuters

 

The German share price index DAX board as markets react to the coronavirus crisis. Frankfurt, Germany.
5 / 10
Photo: Reuters

 

A member of a medical team weeps at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease outbreak, were lifted.
6 / 10
Photo: Reuters

 

A health worker checks the temperature of car passengers in an effort to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, as they enter the city in the Paghman district of Kabul, Afghanistan.
7 / 10
Photo: PTI

 

Day 1 of Lockdown 3.0. Traffic jam seen at India Gate following the relaxation of restrictions during the nation wide lockdown, in New Delhi.
8 / 10
Photo: PTI

 

Long queue for liquor was witnessed on almost all the wine shops in Delhi.
9 / 10
Photo: Sanjay K. Sharma

 

A migrant woman looks on as she arrives at Misrod railway station by a special train from Nashik, during the nation wide lockdown, in Bhopal.
10 / 10
Photo: PTI

 


First Published: Tue, May 05 2020. 12:55 IST

