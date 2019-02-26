JUST IN
IAF air strikes: Sushma Swaraj to brief opposition leaders at 5 pm today
Business Standard

In pics: People across India celebrate IAF strike on JeM camp in Pakistan

the Indian Air Force on Tuesday destroyed a major terrorist camp in Pakistan, in response to the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, in which over 40 CRPF personnel were killed

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

People chant slogans as they celebrate India's major strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed's camps

Bikaner

 

People release coloured smoke as they celebrate after Indian authorities said their jets conducted airstrikes on militant camps in Pakistani territory

Ahmedabad

 

People chant slogans as they celebrate India's Victory

Jammu

 

Muslim students pray during a ceremony to pay tribute to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed

Ahmedabad

 

People chant slogans as they celebrate the IAF's strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed camps

Patna

 

People burn an effigy depicting Pakistan

Ahmedabad

 


First Published: Tue, February 26 2019. 14:14 IST

