Pak drone shot down near Gujarat border

A Pakistani unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was on Tuesday shot down near the International Border in of Gujarat, police sources said.

Debris of the UAV was seen near Nanghatad village in Abdasa taluka of Kutch, they said.

On hearing a loud sound around 6 am, villagers went to the spot and found the debris of the UAV, the sources said.

Asked if a Pakistani UAV had been shot down by the Indian armed forces, a police official, on condition of anonymity, said, "Such an incident has happened, we are investigating the matter."



The official, however, refused to elaborate further.

