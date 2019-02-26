JUST IN
Revenge not over till JeM chief Masood is "struck down": Raut

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday congratulated the Indian Air Force for strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan but said the revenge for the Pulwama attack will not be complete till Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar is "struck down".

India struck Jaish-e-Mohammed's(JeM) biggest camp in Pakistan early Tuesday in a major "preemptive" action killing a large number of terrorists and trainers of the Pak-based terror group preparing to carry out suicide attacks in this country.

In a tweet, Raut lauded the "bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan."

"However, until the satan JeM chief Masood Azhar is struck down, our revenge won't be complete," said the Rajya Sabha member, whose party is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

Raut also re-tweeted a statement of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in which the latter said, "If this is Balakote in KPK its a major incursion & a significant strike by IAF planes. However if its Balakote in Poonch sector, along the LoC its a largely symbolic strike because at this time of the year forward launch pads & militant camps are empty & non-functional.

First Published: Tue, February 26 2019. 13:40 IST

