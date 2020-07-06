In pics: Are you washing fruits, veggies right? Check out FSSAI guidelines

Wash
Wash your hands before and after coming in contact with fruits, vegetables and other packed items.
Wash or scrub all fruits, vegetables and packed food under running water prior using it for any purpose.
- Label them ‘pre-washed’ to avoid confusion
Store cold
Refrigerate the chopped, peeled or cooked item as soon as possible or within 2 hours
- Use a refrigerator thermometer to ensure the temperature stays at 40°F or below
Separate
- Wash cutting board, countertops and utensils with hot soapy water, before and after use.
Store fruits and vegetables away from and not next to below raw meat, poultry and seafood. These items can drip juices that may have germs.
- Use a separate cutting board for fruits and veggies and meats, poultry and seafood.
