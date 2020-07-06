JUST IN
Business Standard

In pics: Are you washing fruits, veggies right? Check out FSSAI guidelines

Wash, wash and wash before you cook: that's what the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India recommends.

Topics
FSSAI | Coronavirus | Food safety

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock

 

  • Wash your hands before and after coming in contact with fruits, vegetables and other packed items.
     
  • Wash or scrub all fruits, vegetables and packed food under running water prior using it for any purpose. 
     
  • Label them ‘pre-washed’ to avoid confusion

 

Photo: Shutterstock

 

  • Refrigerate the chopped, peeled or cooked item as soon as possible or within 2 hours
     
  • Use a refrigerator thermometer to ensure the temperature stays at 40°F or below

 

Photo: Shutterstock

 

  • Wash cutting board, countertops  and utensils with hot  soapy water, before and after use. 
  • Store fruits and vegetables away from and not next to below raw meat, poultry and seafood. These items can drip juices that may have germs. 
     
  • Use a separate cutting board for fruits and veggies and meats, poultry and seafood. 


 


First Published: Mon, July 06 2020. 10:25 IST

