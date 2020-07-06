JUST IN
Karnataka coronavirus update: Patient escapes from hospital in Mangaluru
Assam coronavirus update: State reports 735 cases; 552 from Guwahati alone

As many as 735 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Assam today, out of which 552 from Guwahati city, said Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday

ANI  |  General News 

Shops are seen closed as the Assam State Government reinforces complete lockdown due to the rising cases of coronavirus in Guwahati on Sunday.
As many as 735 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam today, out of which 552 from Guwahati city, said Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

The total number of cases in the state rises to 11,736 including 7,433 discharged cases, 4,286 active cases and 14 deaths.

India's coronavirus count has reached 6,73,165 including 2,44,814 active cases and 19,268 deaths.

First Published: Mon, July 06 2020. 10:20 IST

