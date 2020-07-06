Assam coronavirus update: State reports 735 cases; 552 from Guwahati alone

As many as 735 new COVID-19 cases were reported in today, out of which 552 from Guwahati city, said Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

The total number of cases in the state rises to 11,736 including 7,433 discharged cases, 4,286 active cases and 14 deaths.

India's count has reached 6,73,165 including 2,44,814 active cases and 19,268 deaths.

