In pictures: Delhi queues up for fuel, booze in Lockdown 3.0

Many liquor shops that reopened after 40 days in Delhi on Monday had to be shut when people ignored social distancing

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

People queued up in large numbers on almost all the wine shops that reopened after 40 days in Delhi on Monday

People queued up in large numbers on almost all the wine shops that reopened after 40 days in Delhi on Monday
1 / 7
Photo- Sanjay K. Sharma

 

Since early morning, people started thronging the liquor shops, often throwing social distancing norms to the wind

Since early morning, people started thronging the liquor shops, often throwing social distancing norms to the wind
2 / 7
Photo- Dalip Kumar



 

Delhi Police disperse crowd outside liquor shop in Preet Vihar

Delhi Police trying to disperse crowd outside wine shop in Preet Vihar
3 / 7
Photo- Sanjay K. Sharma

 

Many liquor shops had to be shut when people ignored social distancing

Many liquor shops had to be shut when people ignored social distancing
4 / 7
PTI Photo

 

Police chase away a crowd outside a liquor shop in East Delhi

Police personnel raise their batons to disperse the crowd outside a wine shop at Chander Nagar in East Delhi
5 / 7
PTI Photo

 

Delhi's roads had traffic again as peole were allowed to travel 

Traffic witnessed on roads after MHA allowed private vehicle in New Delhi
6 / 7
Photo-Dalip Kumar

 

A petrol pump in Delhi's Preet Vihar saw brisk business in a long time after lockdown rules were eased

Rush at petrol pump in Preet Vihar after authorities allowed certain restrictions, during the ongoing Covid-19 nationwide lockdown
7 / 7
Photo- Sanjay K. Sharma

 


First Published: Mon, May 04 2020. 20:33 IST

