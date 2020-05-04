In pictures: Delhi queues up for fuel, booze in Lockdown 3.0

People queued up in large numbers on almost all the wine shops that reopened after 40 days in Delhi on Monday
Since early morning, people started thronging the liquor shops, often throwing social distancing norms to the wind
Delhi Police disperse crowd outside liquor shop in Preet Vihar
Many liquor shops had to be shut when people ignored social distancing
Police chase away a crowd outside a liquor shop in East Delhi
Delhi's roads had traffic again as peole were allowed to travel
A petrol pump in Delhi's Preet Vihar saw brisk business in a long time after lockdown rules were eased
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU