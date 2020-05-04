In pictures: Delhi queues up for fuel, booze in Lockdown 3.0

People queued up in large numbers on almost all the wine shops that reopened after 40 days in on Monday

1 / 7 Photo- Sanjay K. Sharma

Since early morning, people started thronging the liquor shops, often throwing social distancing norms to the wind

2 / 7 Photo- Dalip Kumar







Police disperse crowd outside in Preet Vihar

3 / 7 Photo- Sanjay K. Sharma

Many had to be shut when people ignored social distancing

4 / 7 PTI Photo

Police chase away a crowd outside a in East Delhi

5 / 7 PTI Photo

Delhi's roads had traffic again as peole were allowed to travel

6 / 7 Photo-Dalip Kumar

A petrol pump in Delhi's Preet Vihar saw brisk business in a long time after rules were eased