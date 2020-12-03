JUST IN
In pics: Tamil Nadu on alert, NDRF teams deployed as Cyclone Burevi nears

Normal life was disrupted in Puducherry on Thursday as torrential downpour influenced by cyclone 'Burevi' pounded several parts of the union territory

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry starting from last night as Cyclonic storm 'Burevi' is all set to cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanyakumari, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday. IMD has issued a red alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts for December 3, in view of cyclone Burevi.

The storm over north Sri Lanka with a wind speed of 70- 80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph would be centered very close to Pamban around noon today. Under the influence of the weather system, regions including those falling under the Cauvery delta zone like Kodavasal in Tiruvarur district, Nagapattinam, Vedaranyam, Karaikal, Tiruthuraipoondi and Mudukulatur in Ramanathapuram received rainfall between nine cm and a maximum of 20 cm since last night and till this morning.

The NDRF is well prepared ahead of cyclone Burevi striking the coasts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha tomorrow, the NDRF officials said. Total 26 teams of National Disaster Response Force have been pre-positioned across Tamil Nadu and Kerala, in the wake of Cyclone Burevi. NDRF workers have reached designated areas and are facilitating administration and helping local citizens.

697 people from 175 families have been shifted to relief camps, while 2,489 other camps have been identified. Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Khosa, District Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram, said that steps have been taken to prepare for the cyclone since November 29, which is likely to hit Trivandrum district from Thursday onwards. Moreover, 697 people from 175 families have been shifted to relief camps, while 2,489 other camps have been identified.

Tamil Nadu Minister RB Udayakumar visited coastal Rameswaram as Cyclone Burevi is expected to emerge into the Gulf of Mannar today. "All fishermen have returned from sea and all people residing in low-lying areas have been asked to move to relief camps," Udayakumar told reporters. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually discussed the cyclone situation with Vijayan.The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister about the arrangements made by the state to battle with the cyclone. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Modi government is committed to provide all possible help to the people of Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the wake ofCycloneBurevi's impending landfall along the southern coast.


First Published: Thu, December 03 2020. 14:24 IST

