In pics: Tamil Nadu on alert, NDRF teams deployed as Cyclone Burevi nears

Tamil Nadu Minister RB Udayakumar visited coastal Rameswaram as Cyclone Burevi is expected to emerge into the Gulf of Mannar today. "All fishermen have returned from sea and all people residing in low-lying areas have been asked to move to relief camps," Udayakumar told reporters. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually discussed the cyclone situation with Vijayan.The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister about the arrangements made by the state to battle with the cyclone. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Modi government is committed to provide all possible help to the people of Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the wake ofCycloneBurevi's impending landfall along the southern coast.

697 people from 175 families have been shifted to relief camps, while 2,489 other camps have been identified. Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Khosa, District Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram, said that steps have been taken to prepare for the cyclone since November 29, which is likely to hit Trivandrum district from Thursday onwards. Moreover, 697 people from 175 families have been shifted to relief camps, while 2,489 other camps have been identified.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor