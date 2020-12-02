All you need to know about National Pollution Control Day

The National Health Portal of India data reveals that around 7 million people die every year due to The data also reveals that nine out of ten people globally do not have access to clean and safe air.

Today, the National Green Tribunal has directed that there would be a total ban on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers during Covid-19 pandemic in the NCR and all cities/towns in the country where the ambient air quality falls under the 'poor' and above category.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said its direction to restrict the use of firecrackers in cities/towns where air quality is 'moderate' or below to green crackers and for the duration of not more than two hours will continue.During Christmas, and New Year, green crackers can be used from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am only at places where air quality is 'moderate' or below, the NGT said.