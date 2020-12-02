JUST IN
All you need to know about National Pollution Control Day

National Pollution Prevention Day is observed on 2nd December in India every year

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

History of the day
Foam floats on the surface of the Vaigai river due to water pollution, in Madurai

India observes National Pollution Prevention Day on December 2 in the memory of people who lost their lives in Bhopal gas disaster. The industrial accident occurred in 1984 when the gas Methyl Isocyanate leaked on the night of December 2–3 and kllled thousands. 

Significance
A view of smog covered area due to air pollution in Kolkata

 

The main objectives of the day are to spread awareness on managing and controlling industrial disasters, prevent the pollution produced by industrial processes or human negligence, to make people and industries aware about the importance of pollution control acts. The day also aims to bring awareness to people about prevention of air, soil, noise, and water pollution.


 


 

Theme of the year
Municipal Corporation tanker sprays water on trees to reduce air pollution, in Prayagraj

 

This year's theme is like any other year - raise awareness about the importance of pollution control  and to educate people on how to prevent pollution.

 

7 million people die every year due to air pollution
A worker sprinkles water on roads from Delhi government's water tanker to reduce dust pollution, at Chandni chowk, in Delhi

 

The National Health Portal of India data reveals that around 7 million people die every year due to air pollution. The data also reveals that nine out of ten people globally do not have access to clean and safe air.

Today, the National Green Tribunal has directed that there would be a total ban on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers during Covid-19 pandemic in the NCR and all cities/towns in the country where the ambient air quality falls under the 'poor' and above category.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said its direction to restrict the use of firecrackers in cities/towns where air quality is 'moderate' or below to green crackers and for the duration of not more than two hours will continue.During Christmas, and New Year, green crackers can be used from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am only at places where air quality is 'moderate' or below, the NGT said.

 

9 Indian cities are on the list of 10 most polluted cities in the world
An anti-smog gun installed at Delhi Police Headquarters near ITO to control air pollution, in New Delhi

 

As many as 9 Indian cities are on the list of 10 most polluted cities in the world, with levels of Particulate Matter (PM) exceeding 200 in some places.

Delhi's air quality was in the upper end of the very poor category Wednesday morning, while pollution levels have already entered the severe zone in the neighbouring cities of Ghaziabad and Greater Noida.The city's air quality index (AQI) was 381 at 9 am. 

 


First Published: Wed, December 02 2020. 18:30 IST

