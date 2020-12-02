All you need to know about National Pollution Control Day

History of the day
India observes National Pollution Prevention Day on December 2 in the memory of people who lost their lives in Bhopal gas disaster. The industrial accident occurred in 1984 when the gas Methyl Isocyanate leaked on the night of December 2–3 and kllled thousands.
Significance
Theme of the year
7 million people die every year due to air pollution
Today, the National Green Tribunal has directed that there would be a total ban on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers during Covid-19 pandemic in the NCR and all cities/towns in the country where the ambient air quality falls under the 'poor' and above category.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said its direction to restrict the use of firecrackers in cities/towns where air quality is 'moderate' or below to green crackers and for the duration of not more than two hours will continue.During Christmas, and New Year, green crackers can be used from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am only at places where air quality is 'moderate' or below, the NGT said.
9 Indian cities are on the list of 10 most polluted cities in the world
Delhi's air quality was in the upper end of the very poor category Wednesday morning, while pollution levels have already entered the severe zone in the neighbouring cities of Ghaziabad and Greater Noida.The city's air quality index (AQI) was 381 at 9 am.
