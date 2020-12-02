Minimum temperatures dip below freezing point in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh

-
Night temperatures across Kashmir again dropped below the freezing point on Wednesday as the weather office forecast dry and cold weather across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh till Saturday.
Morning chill kept most Kashmiris indoors on Wednesday till a feeble sun started struggling its way through thin layer of winter clouds.
The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold called the 'Chillai Kalan' in Kashmir starts on December 21 and ends on January 31.
Almost all major and minor water bodies of the Valley freeze and the perennial water reservoirs of Kashmir get replenished due to heavy snowfall during this period.
An official of the MET department said minimum temperatures remained below the freezing point in both UTs. "Dry and cold weather conditions are likely to continue till December 5. From December 6 onwards another spell of rain and snow is likely in the two union territories of J&K and Ladakh," the official said.
Srinagar recorded minus 1.0, Pahalgam minus 2.3 and Gulmarg minus 1.4 degrees Celsius. In Ladakh, Leh town recorded minus 7 and Kargil minus 4.3 as the night's lowest temperatures.
Jammu city was at 9.7, Katra 10.7, Batote 7.1, Bannihal 3.6 and Bhaderwah 3.7 as the minimum temperatures.
--IANS
sq/in
