In pictures: Heavy showers in Mumbai, IMD says more rains likely

Vehicles pass through a waterlogged road during rain in Mumbai

Mumbai and neighbouring areas to receive intense spells of rain: IMD

Mumbai suburbs and surrounding areas are likely to experience intense spells of rainfall in isolated places in the next three hours, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday. "Intense spells of rain likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Suburbs of Mumbai, Palghar, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Kohlapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Nanded, Jalgaon, Dhule and Nandurbar during next 3 hours," the stated.

People use plastic sheets to protect themselves from heavy rains in Mumbai

A man helps an old couple on a waterlogged road during heavy rain at Hindmata Dadar, in Mumbai

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai overnight with some parts receiving extremely heavy showers: IMD

Areas like Bandra and Mahalaxmi in the city received 201 mm and 129 mm rainfall, respectively, between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 6.30 am on Thursday, Mumbais Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar said.

A municipality worker stands near a manhole on a waterlogged street at Parel in Mumbai

Vehicles moving on a waterlogged road during heavy rain at Hindmata Dadar in Mumbai

Firemen look at a section of a building that collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai

Twelve people were killed in rain and flood-related incidents across the country, while the IMD issued red alerts for Gujarat and for coastal Maharashtra following heavy rains in Mumbai and adjoining areas. While 7 people died in Assam floods, four, including a pregnant woman, died in a house collapse in Uttarakhand. A farmer was killed after being struck by lightning in Maharashtra.

A man opening a manhole on the waterlogged road at Dadar's Parsee Colony in Mumbai

People walk on the road during heavy rains in Mumbai