Mumbai rains in pictures; IMD predicts 4.6 m high tide

A high tide of 4.67 meters is expected, Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD, Mumbai said

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A view of waterlogged road following heavy rainfall at S.V Road, Jogeshwari in Mumbai

Mumbai's suburbs and neighbouring Thane district received over 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, said the weather office on Monday

People wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rain at Andheri in Mumbai on Sunday

Vehicles ply through water logged LBS roads after heavy rainfall, in Mumbai

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on July 6, said the India Meteorological Department (IMDHeavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on July 6, said the IMD

IMD said that due to active monsoon conditions, the entire Konkan coast including Mumbai is experiencing an intense spell of rainfall and issued a yellow alert warning for the aforementioned districts

Waves crash ashore during high tide, at Colaba in Mumbai on Sunday.

The Colaba weather station in South Mumbai recorded 12.4 mm downpour during the same period

Children enjoying in water logging road after heavy rainfall, in Mumbai

People help to push a police vehicle that was stuck on a waterlogged road

First Published: Mon, July 06 2020. 16:28 IST

