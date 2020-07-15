Delhi NCR air quality to improve over next two days: Health Minister

JUST IN
Good news as air quality update for July 15 shows that air quality in Delhi NCR is likely to reach 'satisfactory' category by the evening, he said

ANI 

Vehicles ply on UP-Delhi border, during Unlock 2.0, at Gazipur border in New Delhi

The air quality over Delhi national capital region (NCR) will remain satisfactory on Wednesday, said Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan here.

"Good news as air quality update for July 15 shows that air quality in Delhi NCR is likely to reach 'satisfactory' category by the evening. It is likely to further improve and reach the 'more satisfactory' category on July 16 and 17," the minister tweeted.

First Published: Wed, July 15 2020. 19:25 IST

