JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

EWS quota will not affect existing reservation for Dalits, Tribals: PM Modi
Business Standard

In pictures: Highlights from 70th Republic Day Parade in Delhi

It was a dazzling display of 'Nari Shakti' during the Republic Day parade on Saturday as an all-women contingent of the Assam Rifles created history by marching down the Rajpath

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Lt Commander Ambika Sudhakarn leads the Indian Navy contingent

Lt Commander Ambika Sudhakarn leads the Indian Navy contingent
1 / 22
Photo-PTI

 


A whopping 3 lakh flowers including marigolds, jasmines, and roses were used to decorate CPWD's floral tableau, showcasing Mahatma Gandhi's freedom struggle

A whopping 3 lakh flowers including marigolds, jasmines, and roses were used to decorate CPWD's floral tableau, showcasing Mahatma Gandhi's freedom struggle
2 / 22
Photo-PTI

 


The Akash Missile system moves past the saluting dais

The Akash Missile system moves past the saluting dais
3 / 22
Photo-PTI

 


Indian Air Force's planes fly past over the Rajpath

Indian Air Force's planes fly past over the Rajpath
4 / 22
Photo-Dalip Kumar

 


Dignitaries watch the fly-past from their enclosure during the 70th Republic Day Parade

Dignitaries watch the fly-past from their enclosure during the 70th Republic Day Parade
5 / 22
Photo-PTI

 


Indian Air Force's three SU- 30 MKIs display Trishul maneuver

Indian Air Force's three SU- 30 MKIs display Trishul maneuver
6 / 22
Photo-PTI

 


The BSF camel contingent and camel mounted band march

The BSF camel contingent and camel mounted band march
7 / 22
Photo-Dalip Kumar

 


Major Khusboo Kanwar leads the all-women contingent of Assam Rifles, marching past the saluting dais

Major Khusboo Kanwar leads the all-women contingent of Assam Rifles, marching past the saluting dais
8 / 22
Photo-PTI

 


A helicopter shower flowers during the 70th Republic Day celebrations at Red Road

A helicopter shower flowers during the 70th Republic Day celebrations at Red Road
9 / 22
Photo-PTI

 


Chief Guest South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman react while watching the fly-past

Chief Guest South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman react while watching the fly-past
10 / 22
Photo-PTI

 


School children perform during the 70th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath

School children perform during the 70th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath
11 / 22
Photo-PTI

 


Indian Air Force's three SU- 30 MKIs display Trishul maneuver

Indian Air Force's three SU- 30 MKIs display Trishul maneuver
12 / 22
Photo-PTI

 


33 Dare Devils of Indian Army's Crops of Signals Motor Cycle team display their skills on nine motorcycles

33 Dare Devils of Indian Army's Crops of Signals Motor Cycle team display their skills on nine motorcycles
13 / 22
Photo-PTI

 


14 of Indian Army's Crops of Signals Motor Cycle team display their skills with Signals Colours on three motorcycles

14 of Indian Army's Crops of Signals Motor Cycle team display their skills with Signals Colours on three motorcycles
14 / 22
Photo-PTI

 


Mechanised columns of the Indian Army on display at Rajpath

Mechanised columns of the Indian Army on display at Rajpath
15 / 22
Photo-PTI

 


Tableaus move during the 70th Republic Day Parade

Tableaus move during the 70th Republic Day Parade
16 / 22
Photo-PTI

 


Indian Air Force's two SU- 30 MKIs escort C-17 Globemaster aircraft in Globe Formation

Indian Air Force's two SU- 30 MKIs escort C-17 Globemaster aircraft in Globe Formation
17 / 22
Photo-PTI

 


Tricoloured ballooon are released during the 70th Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath

Tricoloured ballooon are released during the 70th Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath
18 / 22
Photo-PTI

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the crowd after attending the 70th Republic Day celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the crowd after attending the 70th Republic Day celebrations
19 / 22
Photo-PTI

 


Maharastra tableau on display at Rajpath during the 70th Republic Day Parade

Maharastra tableau on display at Rajpath during the 70th Republic Day Parade
20 / 22
Photo- Dalip Kumar

 


Three ALH Mk IV helicopter fly past the India Gate in 'Rudra' formation

Three ALH Mk IV helicopter fly past the India Gate in 'Rudra' formation
21 / 22
Photo-PTI

 


Army Jawans at Rajpath during the 70th Republic Day Parade

Army Jawans at Rajpath during the 70th Republic Day Parade
22 / 22
Photo-Dalip Kumar

 


First Published: Sun, January 27 2019. 13:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements