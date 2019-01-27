In pictures: Highlights from 70th Republic Day Parade in Delhi

Lt Commander Ambika Sudhakarn leads the Indian Navy contingent

A whopping 3 lakh flowers including marigolds, jasmines, and roses were used to decorate CPWD's floral tableau, showcasing Mahatma Gandhi's freedom struggle

The Akash Missile system moves past the saluting dais

Indian Air Force's planes fly past over the Rajpath

Dignitaries watch the fly-past from their enclosure during the Parade

Indian Air Force's three SU- 30 MKIs display Trishul maneuver

The BSF camel contingent and camel mounted band march

Major Khusboo Kanwar leads the all-women contingent of Assam Rifles, marching past the saluting dais

A helicopter shower flowers during the celebrations at Red Road

Chief Guest South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, PM Narendra and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman react while watching the fly-past

School children perform during the Parade at Rajpath

33 Dare Devils of Indian Army's Crops of Signals Motor Cycle team display their skills on nine motorcycles

14 of Indian Army's Crops of Signals Motor Cycle team display their skills with Signals Colours on three motorcycles

Mechanised columns of the Indian Army on display at Rajpath

Tableaus move during the 70th Republic Day Parade

Indian Air Force's two SU- 30 MKIs escort C-17 Globemaster aircraft in Globe Formation

Tricoloured ballooon are released during the 70th Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath

Prime Minister Narendra waves at the crowd after attending the 70th Republic Day celebrations

Maharastra tableau on display at Rajpath during the 70th Republic Day Parade

Three ALH Mk IV helicopter fly past the India Gate in 'Rudra' formation

Army Jawans at Rajpath during the 70th Republic Day Parade