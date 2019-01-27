In pictures: Highlights from 70th Republic Day Parade in Delhi

Lt Commander Ambika Sudhakarn leads the Indian Navy contingent
A whopping 3 lakh flowers including marigolds, jasmines, and roses were used to decorate CPWD's floral tableau, showcasing Mahatma Gandhi's freedom struggle
The Akash Missile system moves past the saluting dais
Indian Air Force's planes fly past over the Rajpath
Dignitaries watch the fly-past from their enclosure during the 70th Republic Day Parade
Indian Air Force's three SU- 30 MKIs display Trishul maneuver
The BSF camel contingent and camel mounted band march
Major Khusboo Kanwar leads the all-women contingent of Assam Rifles, marching past the saluting dais
A helicopter shower flowers during the 70th Republic Day celebrations at Red Road
Chief Guest South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman react while watching the fly-past
School children perform during the 70th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath
33 Dare Devils of Indian Army's Crops of Signals Motor Cycle team display their skills on nine motorcycles
14 of Indian Army's Crops of Signals Motor Cycle team display their skills with Signals Colours on three motorcycles
Mechanised columns of the Indian Army on display at Rajpath
Tableaus move during the 70th Republic Day Parade
Indian Air Force's two SU- 30 MKIs escort C-17 Globemaster aircraft in Globe Formation
Tricoloured ballooon are released during the 70th Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the crowd after attending the 70th Republic Day celebrations
Maharastra tableau on display at Rajpath during the 70th Republic Day Parade
Three ALH Mk IV helicopter fly past the India Gate in 'Rudra' formation
Army Jawans at Rajpath during the 70th Republic Day Parade
