In pictures: Migrants head home, mosques gear up for Unlock 1.0 and more

Alumni of Hyderabad based law college NALSAR have come together to arrange transport for migrants stuck in different parts of the country
They arranged for a bus which transported migrants from a brick kiln in Rajasthan to their homes in UP. National Academy of Legal Studies and Research, (NALSAR) is a National Law University located in Shamirpet, Secunderabad, Hyderabad North.
NALSAR has also arranged a flight from Bangalore to Raipur which will take back 174 migrants worker back to their home states
Railway employees cleaning the coaches as coaches converted into isolation wards for Covid-19 patients, at Shakur Basti in New Delhi
Health workers wear PPE kit conduct thermal screening on passengers as they arrive at Howrah Station, in Kolkata
Beauticians wear protective gear attend a customer after authorities allowed to open beauty parlors during ongoing coronavirus lockdown, in Bhopal
Excavation work has resumed after two months of lockdown, in Madurai
Mosques are getting cleaned and sanitised after relaxation in opening religious sites during 5th lockdown, in Lucknow
Migrant labourers flash the victory sign after arrival from Andaman Nicobar Island by a special flight, at Birsa Munda International Airport in Ranchi
A woman labourer carries bricks at a brick kiln after relaxation in the 5th lockdown, in Chennai
A caretaker of the mosque is marking for social distancing after relaxation in opening religious sites during 5th lockdown, in Lucknow
Migrant labourers flash the victory sign as they board the bus to reach their destination after arrived via special flight, at Birsa Munda International Airport in Ranchi
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU