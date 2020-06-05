JUST IN
Coronavirus updates and highlights of last 24 hours: All you should know
In pictures: Migrants head home, mosques gear up for Unlock 1.0 and more

The home ministry had last week said ''Unlock-1'' will be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide lockdown, will be relaxed to a great extent

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Alumni of Hyderabad based law college NALSAR have come together to arrange transport for migrants stuck in different parts of the country

They arranged for a bus which transported migrants from a brick kiln in Rajasthan to their homes in UP. National Academy of Legal Studies and Research, (NALSAR) is a National Law University located in Shamirpet, Secunderabad, Hyderabad North.

NALSAR has also arranged a flight from Bangalore to Raipur which will take back 174 migrants worker back to their home states

Railway employees cleaning the coaches as coaches converted into isolation wards for Covid-19 patients, at Shakur Basti in New Delhi

Health workers wear PPE kit conduct thermal screening on passengers as they arrive at Howrah Station, in Kolkata

Beauticians wear protective gear attend a customer after authorities allowed to open beauty parlors during ongoing coronavirus lockdown, in Bhopal

Excavation work has resumed after two months of lockdown, in Madurai

Mosques are getting cleaned and sanitised after relaxation in opening religious sites during 5th lockdown, in Lucknow

Migrant labourers flash the victory sign after arrival from Andaman Nicobar Island by a special flight, at Birsa Munda International Airport in Ranchi

A woman labourer carries bricks at a brick kiln after relaxation in the 5th lockdown, in Chennai

A caretaker of the mosque is marking for social distancing after relaxation in opening religious sites during 5th lockdown, in Lucknow

Migrant labourers flash the victory sign as they board the bus to reach their destination after arrived via special flight, at Birsa Munda International Airport in Ranchi

First Published: Fri, June 05 2020. 13:05 IST

