JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Mamata seeks PM's intervention in railways sending Shramik Special trains
Business Standard

In pictures: Migrants head home as Covid-19 pandemic spreads unabated

The coronavirus lockdown has triggered a massive movement of migrants across the country, who are eager to return to their native places

Topics
migrants in India | migrant workers | Indian migrant workers

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

 

1 / 8
 

A boy waits with his migrant family inside a school in the Aram Bagh area before boarding a bus to his native place in UP, during the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown, in New Delhi

 

2 / 8
 

Migrants undergo thermal screening at Lalgarh Junction in Bikaner before they board a special train to their native place Madhubani (Bihar)

 

3 / 8
 

Migrants wait in queues before boarding a bus to the railway station in Surat

 

4 / 8
 

Migrants keep their luggage to reserve their spot in a queue, while they sit under shade, before boarding a bus to the railway station, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Surat

 

5 / 8
 

Migrants wearing face masks wait in a stadium in New Delhi before boarding trains to their native places in UP

 

6 / 8
 

Clerics distribute fruits and water bottles among migrants sitting in a bus to reach their native places, in Moradabad

 

7 / 8
 

Migrants with their belongings wait outside CSMT to board a special train to reach their native places, during the ongoing lockdown, in Mumbai

 

8 / 8
 

A labourer drinks water at a grain market on a hot summer day as temperature soared to 48 degrees Celsius in Bikaner


First Published: Wed, May 27 2020. 21:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU