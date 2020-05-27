In pictures: Migrants head home as Covid-19 pandemic spreads unabated

A boy waits with his migrant family inside a school in the Aram Bagh area before boarding a bus to his native place in UP, during the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown, in New Delhi
Migrants undergo thermal screening at Lalgarh Junction in Bikaner before they board a special train to their native place Madhubani (Bihar)
Migrants wait in queues before boarding a bus to the railway station in Surat
Migrants keep their luggage to reserve their spot in a queue, while they sit under shade, before boarding a bus to the railway station, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Surat
Migrants wearing face masks wait in a stadium in New Delhi before boarding trains to their native places in UP
Clerics distribute fruits and water bottles among migrants sitting in a bus to reach their native places, in Moradabad
Migrants with their belongings wait outside CSMT to board a special train to reach their native places, during the ongoing lockdown, in Mumbai
A labourer drinks water at a grain market on a hot summer day as temperature soared to 48 degrees Celsius in Bikaner
