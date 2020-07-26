JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India Coronavirus Dispatch: UP, Bihar worst in Covid reporting, finds study
Business Standard

In pictures: Nation pays tribute to soldiers, celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas

Operation Vijay was launched by the armed forces to recapture Indian territories occupied by Pakistani intruders in the Kargil-Drass sector in 1999

Topics
Kargil Vijay Diwas | Kargil war | Rajnath Singh

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

 

1 / 10
A file photo of Indian soldiers celebrating after their victory in the Kargil War

The Kargil war was declared over on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil.

Rajnath honours martyrs

Rajnath honours martyrs
2 / 10
Photo: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik and defence chiefs laid a wreath and paid homage to the martyred soldiers at the National War Memorial.

Operation Vijay

Operation Vijay
3 / 10
Photo: ANI

This day commemorates the success of Operation Vijay which was launched by the armed forces to recapture Indian territories occupied by Pakistani intruders in the Kargil-Drass sector in 1999.

Hall of Fame

Hall of Fame
4 / 10
Photo: ANI

In this frame, family members of martyrs are showing portraits installed in the hall of fame on the occasion of Kargil Diwas at Punjab State War Memorial in Jalandhar.

Bihar Regiment's salute

Bihar Regiment's salute
5 / 10
Photo: ANI

Bihar Regiment Jawans paying tribute to the martyrs of Kargil war on the occasion of the  Kargil Vijay Diwas, in Patna.

War memorial

War memorial
6 / 10
Photo: ANI

MLA M Swaraj pays tribute to the martyrs of Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, at Lt.Colonel R Viswanathan's War Memorial Thrippoonithura in Kochi.

Yediyurappa pays tribute

Yediyurappa pays tribute
7 / 10
Photo: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa laying a wreath to the heroes at National Military Memorial Park on the occasion of the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, in Bengaluru.

In Dras

In Dras
8 / 10
Photo: ANI

Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, General Officer Commanding Fire & Fury Corps lays a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial, on the occasion of the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, in Dras.

NCC cadets

NCC cadets
9 / 10
Photo: ANI

NCC cadets paying tributes to the martyrs of Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, in Patna.

 

10 / 10
Photo: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh signs visitors book after paying tribute to the martyrs of Kargil war at National War Memorial on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, in New Delhi.


First Published: Sun, July 26 2020. 16:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU