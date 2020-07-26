In pictures: Nation pays tribute to soldiers, celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas

The Kargil war was declared over on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil.
Rajnath honours martyrs
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik and defence chiefs laid a wreath and paid homage to the martyred soldiers at the National War Memorial.
Operation Vijay
This day commemorates the success of Operation Vijay which was launched by the armed forces to recapture Indian territories occupied by Pakistani intruders in the Kargil-Drass sector in 1999.
Hall of Fame
In this frame, family members of martyrs are showing portraits installed in the hall of fame on the occasion of Kargil Diwas at Punjab State War Memorial in Jalandhar.
Bihar Regiment's salute
Bihar Regiment Jawans paying tribute to the martyrs of Kargil war on the occasion of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, in Patna.
War memorial
MLA M Swaraj pays tribute to the martyrs of Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, at Lt.Colonel R Viswanathan's War Memorial Thrippoonithura in Kochi.
Yediyurappa pays tribute
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa laying a wreath to the heroes at National Military Memorial Park on the occasion of the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, in Bengaluru.
In Dras
Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, General Officer Commanding Fire & Fury Corps lays a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial, on the occasion of the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, in Dras.
NCC cadets
NCC cadets paying tributes to the martyrs of Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, in Patna.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh signs visitors book after paying tribute to the martyrs of Kargil war at National War Memorial on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, in New Delhi.
