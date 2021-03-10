National Women's Hall of Fame 2021: See complete list in pictures

Michelle Obama
Former first lady Michelle Obama has been chosen for the National Women's Hall of Fame as part of a Class of 2021 announced Monday.
Katherine Johnson
NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who died last year, also will be inducted during an October 2 ceremony.
Indra Nooyi
The list also includes former PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi. As in other years, this year's ceremony will be in person, hall officials said, but tickets will not be available until April or May, when there is a better understanding of COVID-19 protocols for live events. The ceremony also will be livestreamed.
Octavia Butler
The late author Octavia Butler is also included in the National Women’s Hall of Fame.
Rebecca Halstead
Retired Brig. Gen. Rebecca Halstead commanded in combat as the first female commanding general at the strategic level in Iraq.
Joy Harjo
The list also includes Native American artist Joy Harjo. The National Women's Hall of Fame inducts a new class every other year in Seneca Falls, the site of the first women's rights convention.
Emily Howland
Abolitionist Emily Howland was Known for her activism and interest in education equality, women’s rights, and the temperance movement. She was a formidable woman.
Mia Hamm
Soccer star Mia Hamm, retired from professional soccer in 2004 after seventeen years, two World Championships, two Olympic Gold Medals.
Judy Chicago
Artist Judy Chicago is known for her large-scale, collaborative art installation pieces about birth, creation, and the role of women in history and culture.
