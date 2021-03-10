JUST IN
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Drugs remdesivir, favipiravir see record sales
National Women's Hall of Fame 2021: See complete list in pictures

Former first lady Michelle Obama and soccer star Mia Hamm have been chosen for the National Women's Hall of Fame as part of a Class of 2021 announced Monday

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama
1 / 9
 

Former first lady Michelle Obama has been chosen for the National Women's Hall of Fame as part of a Class of 2021 announced Monday.

Katherine Johnson

Katherine Johnson
2 / 9
 

NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who died last year, also will be inducted during an October 2 ceremony.

Indra Nooyi

Indra Nooyi
3 / 9
 

The list also includes former PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi. As in other years, this year's ceremony will be in person, hall officials said, but tickets will not be available until April or May, when there is a better understanding of COVID-19 protocols for live events. The ceremony also will be livestreamed.

Octavia Butler

Octavia Butler
4 / 9
 

The late author Octavia Butler is also included in the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

Rebecca Halstead

Rebecca Halstead
5 / 9
 

Retired Brig. Gen. Rebecca Halstead commanded in combat as the first female commanding general at the strategic level in Iraq.  

Joy Harjo

Joy Harjo
6 / 9
 

The list also includes Native American artist Joy Harjo. The National Women's Hall of Fame inducts a new class every other year in Seneca Falls, the site of the first women's rights convention. 

Emily Howland

Emily Howland
7 / 9
 

Abolitionist Emily Howland was Known for her activism and interest in education equality, women’s rights, and the temperance movement. She was a formidable woman. 

Mia Hamm

Mia Hamm
8 / 9
 

Soccer star Mia Hamm, retired from professional soccer in 2004 after seventeen years, two World Championships, two Olympic Gold Medals.   

Judy Chicago

Judy Chicago
9 / 9
 

Artist Judy Chicago is known for her large-scale, collaborative art installation pieces about birth, creation, and the role of women in history and culture.


First Published: Wed, March 10 2021. 14:09 IST

