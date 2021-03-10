SUV with explosives near Ambani's house: NIA team meets crime branch chief

-
An NIA team on Tuesday met the
Mumbai Crime Branch chief here in connection with the probe into the vehicle with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, an official said.
The National Investigation Agency had said on Monday that it had taken over the case.
The team of the Central agency met Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe and discussed the investigation conducted so far, the official said.
The crime branch started the investigation after a Scorpio with gelatin sticks was found or Carmichael Road near Ambani's residence here on February 25. The NIA too started a parallel probe on the same day.
The SUV was found to have been stolen from the possession of Thane-based automobile spare parts dealer Mansukh Hiran, who said he had already filed a police complaint. But the mystery deepened when Hiran's body was found from a creek on March 5.
Subsequently three FIRs registered in connection with the incident were transferred to the Maharashtra Anti- Terrorism Squad for investigation.
On Monday, the NIA said it was taking over the probe, on the orders of the Union Home Ministry, in the case related to the recovery of explosives from the Scorpio.
