In pictures: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise visit to Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid an unannounced visit to Leh
He is accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane
Nearly three weeks after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash between Chinese and Indian troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the region to review the situation
Your courage is higher than the heights where you are posted today: PM to soldiers
Narendra Modi said the tales of the soldiers' bravery and valour are echoing in every house
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being briefed by senior officials at a forward position at Nimmoo in Leh
Located at 11,000 feet, Nimmoo is among the toughest terrains
Indian soldiers shout slogan 'Vande Matram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets them during his surprise visit to Ladakh
China today said that artificial blocks to bilateral cooperation would harm India's interests and that the two countries should work together to uphold peace in their border region
