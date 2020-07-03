In pictures: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise visit to Ladakh

Prime Minister on Friday paid an unannounced visit to Leh

1 / 9

He is accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane

2 / 9

Nearly three weeks after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash between Chinese and Indian troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, Prime Minister landed in the region to review the situation

3 / 9

Your courage is higher than the heights where you are posted today: PM to soldiers

4 / 9

said the tales of the soldiers' bravery and valour are echoing in every house

5 / 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being briefed by senior officials at a forward position at Nimmoo in Leh

6 / 9

Located at 11,000 feet, Nimmoo is among the toughest terrains

7 / 9

Indian soldiers shout slogan 'Vande Matram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets them during his surprise visit to Ladakh

8 / 9

China today said that artificial blocks to bilateral cooperation would harm India's interests and that the two countries should work together to uphold peace in their border region