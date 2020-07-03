JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Sonia urges PM to extend OBC reservation in national medical, dental seats

4,329 new coronavirus cases reported in Tamil Nadu, tally crosses 100,000
Business Standard

In pictures: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise visit to Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed soldiers in Nimmoo, Ladakh, during his trip to the region to review the situation along the Line of Actual Control

Topics
Narendra Modi | India China border row | India China tension

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid an unannounced visit to Leh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid an unannounced visit to Leh
1 / 9
 

 

He is accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane

He is accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane
2 / 9
 

 

Nearly three weeks after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash between Chinese and Indian troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the region to review the situation

Nearly three weeks after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash between Chinese and Indian troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the region to review the situation
3 / 9
 

 

Your courage is higher than the heights where you are posted today: PM to soldiers

Your courage is higher than the heights where you are posted today: PM to soldiers
4 / 9
 

 

Narendra Modi said the tales of the soldiers' bravery and valour are echoing in every house

Narendra Modi said the tales of the soldiers' bravery and valour are echoing in every house
5 / 9
 

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being briefed by senior officials at a forward position at Nimmoo in Leh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being briefed by senior officials at a forward position at Nimmoo in Leh
6 / 9
 

 

Located at 11,000 feet, Nimmoo is among the toughest terrains

Located at 11,000 feet, Nimmoo is among the toughest terrains
7 / 9
 

 

Indian soldiers shout slogan 'Vande Matram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets them during his surprise visit to Ladakh

Indian soldiers shout slogan 'Vande Matram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets them during his surprise visit to Ladakh
8 / 9
 

 

China today said that artificial blocks to bilateral cooperation would harm India's interests and that the two countries should work together to uphold peace in their border region

China today said that artificial blocks to bilateral cooperation would harm India's interests and that the two countries should work together to uphold peace in their border region
9 / 9
 

 


First Published: Fri, July 03 2020. 20:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU