In pictures: Team India beats New Zealand in 5th ODI, win series 4-1

India beat New Zealand by 35 runs in their fifth one day international at Westpac Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand
India's players celebrate with the series trophy
Rayudu was adjudged as the Man of the Match while Shami was presented with the Player of the Series award.
New Zealand batsmen, including skipper Kane Williamson (39), squandered their starts in the chase
India's Kedar Jadhav, center, celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson
India's Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme
New Zealand's Trent Boult, left, runs out India's Mohammed Shami
India's MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's James Neesham
