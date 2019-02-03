JUST IN
Govt will stand by children of 'Maa Bharti', says Modi on Citizenship Bill
In pictures: Team India beats New Zealand in 5th ODI, win series 4-1

Defending a total of 252 runs, Indian bowlers finished the match in the 45th over as they bundled out the entire New Zealand team for 217 runs

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

India beat New Zealand by 35 runs in their fifth one day international at Westpac Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand

India's players celebrate with the series trophy

Rayudu was adjudged as the Man of the Match while Shami was presented with the Player of the Series award.

New Zealand batsmen, including skipper Kane Williamson (39), squandered their starts in the chase

India's Kedar Jadhav, center, celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson

India's Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme

New Zealand's Trent Boult, left, runs out India's Mohammed Shami

India's MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's James Neesham

First Published: Sun, February 03 2019. 16:53 IST

