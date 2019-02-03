In pictures: Team India beats New Zealand in 5th ODI, win series 4-1

India beat New Zealand by 35 runs in their fifth one day international at Westpac Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand

India's players celebrate with the series trophy

Rayudu was adjudged as the Man of the Match while Shami was presented with the Player of the Series award.

New Zealand batsmen, including skipper Kane Williamson (39), squandered their starts in the chase

India's Kedar Jadhav, center, celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson

India's Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme

New Zealand's Trent Boult, left, runs out India's Mohammed Shami

India's MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's James Neesham