In pictures: The lowdown on the first day of Modi-Xi informal summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping being received at Chennai airport on Friday afternoon.
Xi, who arrived with a 90-member delegation, then proceeded to the port city of Mamallapuram, some 50 km away. The delegation consisted of senior members of the Communist Party of China, foreign minister Wang Yi, and others.
Ancient rock reliefs at Mamallapuram Prime provide the background as Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands wih Chinese Premier Xi Jinping.
This was the second informal summit between the two leaders, after the one at Wuhan last year.
Modi and Xi standing before Krishna's Butter Ball, a 20-foot rock weighing about 250 tons.
Modi took Xi on a tour that lasted nearly an hour, starting from a historical site called Arjuna Penance. Modi explained the history and mythology of the monuments to his Chinese counterpart in much the same manner as Xi had done for the Indian prime minister during the latter's visit to the Hubei provincial museum at Wuhan.
The Indian Prime Minister and the Chinese premier discussing bilateral issues over tender coconut.
On the first day, both the leaders discussed India’s trade deficit with China and the need to enhance bilateral trade by volume and value. They also discussed the challenge of radicalisation and terrorism.
A cultural programme that was attended by Modi and Xi
Officials said the two leaders were supposed to spend six hours over the course of the two-day summit , according to the original itinerary. However, they ended up spending nearly five hours on the first day itself.
