In pictures: Barber shops and salons reopen in Mumbai after three months

Nathu Bhawar attends to a customer at Fort in Mumbai

Precaution mandatory

A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a Oriental hair Cutting Salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to Covid-19 pandemic at Dhobitalao in Mumbai

Maharashtra government issued a notification to reopen them in the State under its 'Mission Begin Again Phase IV'

Shahid Hussain, a salon owner, said, "We will record customers' temperatures and provide them with hand sanitisers when they enter our shop. We will use a new towel and haircut seat for each customer. Use and throw products will be used. Without a prior appointment, we will not attend any customer. We will only use four to five staff at the maximum," he said.

Hairstylists will wear PPE kits like mask and gloves

There are 27,134 active cases of Covid-19 in Mumbai, as per last night's bulletin

A hair-stylist wearing protective suit face shields attends to a customer at a Hair Dressers at Fort in Mumbai