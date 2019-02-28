Income Tax dept raids 'terror funding avenue'; searches in Kashmir, Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Will govt, Income Tax dept get more tax revenue if HUFs are abolished?
'Shocking beyond words': Start-ups allege angel tax 'terrorism' by I-T dept
Soon, filing income tax returns may get easier with pre-filled forms
I-T dept plans to tap ITR data to track black money, nab tax evaders
Some rates have come down in 2018, but tax terrorism is far from over
-
The income tax (I-T) department conducted a search on the premises of an individual against whom “credible evidence of large scale undisclosed financial transactions” was found, on Wednesday. The operation was conducted in four places in the Kashmir Valley and three places in the national capital.
The person is the head of a prominent organisation allegedly indulging in anti-national activities, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said in a press statement. The names of the individual and the organisation were not mentioned in the release.
“During the search, huge unaccounted expenditure — incurred in cash on the reconstruction and re-modeling of the residential premises — was found , which was being used by the tax evader’s family,” the release said. The department also said despite the huge size of the transactions, neither the person nor any of his family members have filed any I-T returns to date.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU