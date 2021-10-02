Increase in Chinese troops across Ladakh matter of concern: Army chief

-
Expressing hope that the pending issues between India and China along the Line of Actual Control would be resolved soon, Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane said the increase in the deployment by Chinese troops across the border was a matter of concern.
He said India had made matching deployments in terms of troops and infrastructure in its areas along the LAC and there was no way anyone would be able to behave in an aggressive manner again.
Speaking to ANI, Gen Naravane, who is in Ladakh for his two-day visit, said, "The situation at friction points has been normal for the past six months. The talks have been going on. We had the 12th round of talks last month, and also hopeful of having the 13th round of talks, maybe by the second week of October."
He added, "When the talks had started, people were doubtful whether talks would resolve anything, but I am of the firm opinion that we can resolve our differences with dialogue and that is what has happened in the past few months."
The army chief said, "The Chinese have deployed (their forces) in considerable numbers across Eastern Ladakh and up to eastern command. There has been an increase in the deployment and it is a matter of concern for us. We are also carrying out matching developments in terms of infrastructure and deployment of troops. We are quite poised in order to meet any eventuality.
