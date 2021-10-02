UP govt recommends CBI probe into Manish Gupta murder case

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal post-poll violence: CBI detains six persons in Howrah
Vyapam scam: CBI files supplementary chargesheet against 73 accused
Dombivli rape case: 26 held so far for gang rape of 15-year-old girl
BSP supremo Mayawati demands strict action in Dalit girl murder case
Bengal post-poll violence: CBI starts probe, registers nine cases so far
-
The Uttar Pradesh government has recommended probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged murder case of Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta who died in a police raid at his hotel in Gorakhpur on September 28.
As per Union Home Ministry, on the request of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a recommendation has been sent to the CBI to take up the investigation of Manish Gupta's death.
The Chief Minister has also ordered the appointment of Manish Gupta's wife Meenakshi Gupta as an officer on special duty (OSD) in the Kanpur Development Authority. Yogi Adityanath has also directed to give a financial compensation of Rs 40 lakh to the family of the deceased businessman.
Yogi Adityanath has directed to transfer the murder case from Gorakhpur to Kanpur. Till the time the case is not transferred to Kanpur and the CBI does not take up the case, probe will be carried out by a Special Investigative Team (SIT) in Kanpur.
Manish Gupta's wife Meenakshi had demanded a CBI inquiry into her husband's death from Yogi Adityanath during a meeting in Kanpur. The Chief Minister had assured her of ordering a CBI probe soon.
On the instructions of the Chief Minister, Police Commissioner Aseem Arun has formed the SIT to investigate the Manish Gupta murder case.
Manish Gupta had died after being allegedly assaulted by the police at the Krishna Palace hotel in Ramgarhtal area of Gorakhpur late in the evening on September 27. In this case, Ramgarhtal police station Inspector Jagat Narayan Singh, Phalmandi police post in-charge Sub-Inspector (SI) Akshay Mishra and SI Vijay Yadav, including six policemen have been suspended. An FIR has also been registered against all accused policemen.
Meenakshi Gupta, had said on Friday that Chief Minister Yogi has taken swift decision like an elder brother.
"I appeal to the Chief Minister to initiate a CBI investigation as soon as possible to get justice for my husband. The attitude of Gorakhpur police and local administration is questionable, so I can't trust them."
--IANS
vkt-rha/khz/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU