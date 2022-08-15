Independence Day 2022: PM lauds people's efforts for Swachh Bharat success

Highlighting the power of collective action, Prime Minister — during his speech on Monday — said programmes like have become successful because of the efforts of the common man.

“We all know that when India makes a resolve, it also fulfills it. When I spoke about Swachhta (cleanliness) in my first speech from the Red Fort, the entire country embraced it. Everyone moved towards cleanliness according to his capacity and there is now antipathy towards filthiness. Freedom from open defecation has become possible in India today,” Modi said during his address from the ramparts of Red Fort.

Modi — during his first speech in 2014 — announced the launch of Mission from October 2, 2014, to be accomplished by 2019, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He also announced the government’s commitment to build toilets in all schools, including separate toilets for girls, within one year.

“We started our journey with the mantra ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, but gradually, the countrymen have added more colours to it with ‘Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’. So, we have seen our collective power and collective potential. ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is being celebrated with the campaign to build 75 Amrit Sarovars in every district. People from every village are joining the campaign and offering their services. With their own efforts, the people are running a massive campaign for water conservation in their respective villages. Therefore, brothers and sisters, whether it is a campaign for cleanliness or work for the welfare of the poor, the country is moving ahead with full force today,” Modi said.

The ministry of Jal Shakti told the Lok Sabha in March this year that having achieved its open defecation free (ODF) target, phase II of Mission (Grameen) is now being implemented.

It would focus on ODF sustainability and make arrangements for solid and liquid waste management (SLWM) in all villages. The plan is to transform the villages from ODF to ODF Plus by 2024-25.

Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) 2.0 was rolled out on October 1, 2021, with an overall funding of Rs 1.4 trillion for implementation from 2021 to 2026.

The increase in funding has been nearly two and a half times more than the provision of Rs 62,009 crore for SBM-U, implemented during October 2, 2014-September 31, 2021.

Replying to a question in March this year, the government informed the Lok Sabha that the targets in ODF have been achieved.

This comes as urban local bodies (ULBs) of all the states and Union Territories have been declared ODF except for one ULB in West Bengal.

“The target for construction of individual household toilets and community or public toilets has been over achieved. Against the target of 100 per cent scientific processing of all municipal solid waste generated in the country — to be achieved by October 1, 2026 — the progress made is 72 per cent. The target of 100 per cent would be fully achieved under the SBM-U 2.0 in the next five years,” the housing and urban affairs ministry had said.