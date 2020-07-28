Covid-19 Factoid: India is now adding nearly 100,000 cases every two days

The global confirmed case count currently is almost 16.5 million. The global death toll is at 654,170, with the US having the highest number of fatalities at over 150,000. There have been 10 million recoveries worldwide.

In India, there are now over 1.4 million cases, the third-highest in the world. Of this number, 917,568 cases, or roughly 64 per cent, have now recovered. 484,114 cases are currently active in the country.

Here are some data points mapping the spread of the pandemic:

#1. India adding 100,000 new cases almost every two days

India’s case tally has now crossed 1.4 million and the country is adding 100,000 new cases almost every two days. India took 110 days to add first 100,000 cases and the rate of growth in adding new cases has substantially increased since then.





#2. Maharashtra adds over 9,000 cases each in 5 days straight

Maharashtra, the most affected state in India with over 375,000 reported cases, is witnessing a spike in new cases addition. The state has been adding over 9,000 new cases daily for five straight days. Pune and Thane district account for most of these cases. Over 200,000 people have already recovered from the virus while 13,656 patients have lost their lives in the state.



#3. Only 5 per cent cases active in Chile, the lowest among the most affected countries

The current case count in Chile stands at 347,923, the eighth most-affected country in the world. However, 319,954 cases have already recovered from the virus and only 5 per cent of the reported cases are currently active in the country, the lowest among the ten most affected countries. Chile is followed by Mexico where 24 per cent cases are active. The US, which has the highest number of reported cases also has the highest share of active cases as almost of the reported cases in the country are currently active.



