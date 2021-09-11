India and US to launch Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue

-
ALSO READ
Delhi to start implementing action plan to combat climate change by yr end
Climate change: Israel aims to reduce 80% greenhouse gas emissions by 2050
CEOs and investors push world leaders for stronger climate action
China warns US envoy John Kerry that bad ties could set back climate talks
5 things to know about the new United Nations' report on climate change
-
America's Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry would travel to India next week, during which the two countries would launch the Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue, the State Department said on Friday.
"During his visit, the United States and India will launch the Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue (CAFMD), one of the two main tracks of the US-India Agenda 2030 Partnership that President Biden and Prime Minister Modi announced at the Leaders Summit on Climate in April 2021, the State Department said.
As part of America's efforts to engage with international counterparts on actions to address the climate crisis, the State Department said Kerry will meet with Government of India counterparts and private sector leaders to discuss efforts to raise global climate ambition and speed up India's clean energy transition.
Kerry will bolster the United States' bilateral and multilateral climate efforts ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held October 31 to November 12, 2021, in Glasgow, United Kingdom, the media release said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU