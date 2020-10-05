India, Bahrain discuss boosting bilateral cooperation in financial sector

-
India's new Ambassador to Bahrain, Piyush Srivastava met Bahrain's Minister of Finance and National Economy Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa on Sunday and discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
Several ways to strengthen India-Bahrain cooperation in the financial and business sectors were deliberated during the meeting between the two dignitaries.
"Ambassador Piyush Srivastava called on HE Sheikh Salman AlKhalifa Minister Of Finance And National Economy discussed the development of Bahrain-India Relations on various levels which contributed to strengthening bilateral cooperation in Financial and Business Sector," Indian Embassy here tweeted.
According to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), both the sides reviewed the economic partnership between both the countries and ways of bolstering it to provide more promising investment opportunities.
They also discussed issues of common interest and the latest global economic developments.
