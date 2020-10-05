Telangana ACB seizes Rs 3.36 cr assets of Additional Collector of Medak

-
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana on Sunday seized assets worth Rs 3.36 crore (government value) of an Additional Collector from Medak district from the state and registered a case of disproportionate assets.
As per the official statement of ACB, "On credible information that Gaddam Nagesh, Additional Collector (Under Suspension), Medak District has acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service as a public servant, a case of Disproportionate Assets was registered by the ACB."
ACB said that simultaneous searches were conducted at several places in Medchal, Medak, Nizamabad, and Hyderabad districts, and during the searches, so far, one duplex villa, house plots, agricultural lands, bank balance, and vehicles were found.
"The Government value of the properties found so far is about Rs 3.26 crores and the market value would be much higher. Searches are in progress," the statement said.
It added that earlier a case was registered against the accused and investigated in, as he indulged in large-scale corruption concerned with the district administration during the period of his office.
"The above cases are under investigation," it added.
