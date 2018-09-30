India believes in peace but not at cost of self respect: PM in Mann ki Baat

staunchly believes in peace and is committed to taking it forward, but it would not be at the cost of compromising its self-respect and sovereignty, said Sunday as he asserted that the armed forces will give a befitting reply to any attempt to destroy the atmosphere of peace in the country.

Recalling the 2016 surgical strikes, he said Indian troops gave a befitting reply to the "audacity of a proxy war" under the "garb of terrorism".

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, Modi said, "It has now been decided that our soldiers will give a befitting reply to whosoever makes an attempt to destroy the atmosphere of peace and progress in our nation."



He said staunchly believe in peace and is committed to taking it forward, "but not at the cost of compromising our self-respect and sovereignty of our nation. has always been resolutely committed to peace."



India has never eyed someone else's territory maliciously. "This in itself was our commitment and dedication towards peace," the PM said.

His remarks came days after India called off the planned meeting of foreign ministers in New York, citing the brutal killings of three policemen in

The had said talks in the current circumstances would be futile and also cited stamps issued by in July to "glorify" Kashmiri militant as a reason for the cancellation.

Modi pointed out that India is one of the largest contributors to various Peace Keeping Forces in terms of sending its personnel.

"For decades, our brave soldiers wearing blue helmets have played a stellar role in ensuring maintenance of world peace," he said to drive home his point.

He said yesterday Indians celebrated 'Paraakram Parva' to mark "We remembered that surgical strike carried out in 2016, where our soldiers gave a befitting reply to the audacity of a proxy war under the garb of terrorism," he said.

He said such celebrations remind the youth of the glorious heritage of the "It also inspires us to maintain the unity & integrity of the country," he said.

Days before Day is celebrated on October 8 to mark its birth in 1932, Modi said "air warriors" have proved themselves to be the cynosure of every citizen's eye through display of sheer might in the skies.

He also recalled the contribution of the IAF in transporting men and material to in 1947 when Pakistani attackers had tried to capture

He said IAF payed a key role in 1965, 1971 and the He said be it the relief and rescue work or disaster management, the country is indebted to the IAF for its commendable efforts.

He pointed out that the has set an example in ensuring gender equality and has opened its doors for women.

"Now, the is offering the option of permanent commission to women, besides the ...India can proudly claim that in the armed forces, only man-power but woman-power too is contributing equally. Women are already empowered and now getting armed too," he said.

The also praised for his courage at high seas when his boat was damaged in storm while participating in Race.

"He fought to be afloat without or drink. He did not accept defeat and continued to fight death. A rare example of courage, determination, strength and bravery," Modi said.

He recalled his meeting with Tomy and prayed for his sound health.