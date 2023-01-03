Minorities Commission to meet on Jan 17 to resolve Jain shrine issue

-
-
The National Commission for Minorities will hold a hearing on January 17 and has summoned the Union environment secretary and Jharkhand chief secretary after taking cognisance of representations made by Jain community opposing a move to turn their religious site into an eco-tourism hub.
In a statement, the Commission said it has received various representations from the Jain community regarding the conversion of Jain pilgrimage site Shri Sammed Shikharji Hill into an eco-tourism hub by the Jharkhand government and the central dispensation.
"This decision has hurt the religious sentiments of the Jain community all over India. The representations submitted by the community also raise the issue of encroachment and other problems at Shri Sammed Shikharji. The Commission has received requests from Jains all over the country for declaring Shri Sammed Shikharji a holy place. The National Commission for Minorities has already requested the Government of Jharkhand to consider the demand of Jain community members," it said.
It said a hearing has been fixed for January 17 to resolve the issue.
"The Commission has summoned the Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, and Chief Secretary of Jharkhand," the Commission said.
The National Commission for Minorities was formed under the NCM Act, 1992 and has been entrusted with the responsibility of looking into specific complaints regarding deprivation of rights and safeguards of minorities and take up such matters with appropriate authorities.
First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 22:23 IST
