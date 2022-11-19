JUST IN
India climbs six places to 61st rank in network readiness index: Report

'India has improved its position by six slots and is now placed at 61st rank as per the Network Readiness Index 2022 (NRI 2022) report released recently'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India has climbed up six places to 61st rank in the Network Readiness Index 2022 report prepared by US-based non-profit body Portulans Institute, the telecom ministry said on Saturday.

The country's overall score has improved to 51.19 in 2022 from 49.74 in 2021, the statement said.

"India has improved its position by six slots and is now placed at 61st rank as per the Network Readiness Index 2022 (NRI 2022) report released recently," the statement said.

The report states that India secured 1st rank in 'AI talent concentration', second rank in 'Mobile broadband internet traffic within the country' and 'International Internet bandwidth', third rank in 'Annual investment in telecommunication services' and 'Domestic market size', fourth rank in 'ICT Services exports', fifth rank in 'FTTH/Building Internet subscriptions' and 'AI scientific publications'.

The United States tops the list with an overall score of 80.3. It is followed by Singapore with a score of 79.35 and Sweden with a score of 78.91.

Asia Pacific is led by Singapore, followed by South Korea and Japan. "NRI-2022 report states that India has a greater network readiness than would be expected given its income level. India is ranked 3rd out of 36 in the group of lower-middle-income countries after Ukraine (50) and Indonesia (59). India has a score higher than the income group average in all pillars and sub-pillars," the statement said.

First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 22:00 IST

