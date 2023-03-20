JUST IN
Business Standard

India conveys strong protest to US over vandalism at Indian Consulate

India on Monday lodged a strong protest with the US Charge d'Affaires here over vandalism at the Indian consulate general in San Francisco by some pro-Khalistan elements.

Topics
Indian embassy | US | India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attends the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ virtual meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo

India on Monday lodged a strong protest with the US Charge d'Affaires here over vandalism at the Indian consulate general in San Francisco by some pro-Khalistan elements.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the US Government was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

India conveyed its strong protest at the vandalisation of the property of the Consulate General of India in San Francisco, it said.

"The US government was reminded of its basic obligation to protect and secure diplomatic representation. It was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents," the MEA said.

"Our Embassy in Washington D.C. also conveyed our concerns to the US State Department along similar lines," it said in a brief statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 23:13 IST

