India conveys strong protest to US over vandalism at Indian Consulate

on Monday lodged a strong protest with the Charge d'Affaires here over vandalism at the Indian consulate general in San Francisco by some pro-Khalistan elements.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Government was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

conveyed its strong protest at the vandalisation of the property of the Consulate General of in San Francisco, it said.

"The government was reminded of its basic obligation to protect and secure diplomatic representation. It was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents," the MEA said.

"Our Embassy in Washington D.C. also conveyed our concerns to the US State Department along similar lines," it said in a brief statement.

