JUST IN
CAPA Summit 2023: At 12 million, fliers in Feb up 56.82%, says DGCA
Fugitive Mehul Choksi's name removed from Interpol's 'red' notice list
Child marriages will be eliminated in Assam by 2026, says CM Himanta
Staff still in possession of accommodation at Air India colonies: Ministry
Indian consulate building in San Francisco attacked by Khalistan supporters
GDP to grow at 7% in FY23, inflation set to moderate: FinMin Report
Livable future possible if drastic action taken this decade: IPCC report
Rajasthan govt auctions eight sandstone plots for Rs 46.61 crore
India, Japan sign fourth tranche of loan for bullet train project
TN govt announces Rs 75,000 assistance for civil services aspirants
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Air India confident on funding for world's biggest aircraft deal
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Doctors protesting against Right to Health Bill clashes with cops in Jaipur

The doctors were marching to the state assembly to demand withdrawal of the Rajasthan government's proposed Right to Health Bill

Topics
doctors protests | rajasthan | Rajasthan government

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Federation of Resident Doctors' Association India (FORDA INDIA) members and doctors of Safdarjung Hospital stage a demonstration against the delays in NEET-PG Counselling 2021, at ITO in New Delhi
Representative Image

A minor clash broke out between police and agitating doctors from private health care centres during a protest rally here, officials said on Monday.

The doctors were marching to the state assembly to demand withdrawal of the Rajasthan government's proposed Right to Health Bill.

The police resorted to using mild force after the protesting doctors tried to jump the barricades after their march was stopped near the Statue Circle, the officials said.

Later, they staged a 'dharna' at the spot where senior police officials met and tried to pacify them.

After some time, a delegation of five doctors was called to the assembly to hold talks with the government.

"Our demand was to meet the chief minister but the health minister met us in the assembly. We apprised him of our demand to withdraw the bill. Our agitation will continue," said Dr Vijay Kapoor, secretary of the Private Hospitals and Nursing Home Society.

Rajasthan's proposed Right to Health Bill seeks to give residents the right to avail themselves of free health care from hospitals, clinics and laboratories, including private establishments.

Kapoor said, "We are against this bill because it will give bureaucratic control on private hospitals. We are already giving free medical services to patients under government schemes and, in such a situation, there is absolutely no need for this bill.

"It is only aimed at increasing the inspector-raj on hospitals and that is not acceptable."

Doctors running hospitals, clinics and nursing homes are taking part in the agitation, he added.

Medical services at private hospitals and nursing homes have been affected since Sunday after the doctors went on a strike against the proposed bill.

Another doctor said the bill would put extra burden on private hospitals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on doctors protests

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 22:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU