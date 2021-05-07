India Coronavirus Dispatch: Daily fatalities inch close to 4,000

-
ALSO READ
Recovery in occupancy, footfalls drive growth for Apollo Hospitals
Covid-19 will drive revenues for hospitals, diagnostic labs in 2021
Second Covid-19 wave: Lessons from last year in mind, hospitals prepare
Hospitals step up virtual game for young parents amid the pandemic
Covid-19: Apollo Hospitals Group vaccinates 1 lakh people
-
Over 414,000 fresh cases reported
India reported 414,188 fresh coronavirus infections on Friday, taking the cumulative caseload to 21.4 million, according to central health ministry data. The country saw 3,915 deaths due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 234,083. The active caseload is at 3.6 million, while the total recoveries have surged to 17.6 million. As many as 165 million shots have been administered since the nationwide inoculation programme kicked off on January 16. Of these, 2.3 million were given on Thursday. Read more here
AIIMS Rishikesh is trying to find out if Gayatri Mantra helps Covid patients
Researchers at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh have been carrying out a clinical trial since February this year to see if chanting the Gayatri Mantra and doing pranayam can help in the treatment of Covid-19, a report in ThePrint said. Pranayam is a breathing exercise popular in Yoga, while the Gayatri Mantra is a religious hymn often chanted during meditation and Hindu religious ceremonies. The study is being funded by the Department of Science and Technology, which is part of the Ministry of Science and Technology. Read more here
Maharashtra brings on theatre artists to urge people to follow Covid protocol
The Maharashtra government is planning to employ theatre artists to spread the word on following Covid protocol, a report in ThePrint said. The theatre artists will be used to urge people to hold small weddings, celebrate festivals and religious events cautiously, and wear masks at all times. They will also address hesitancy in getting vaccinated. A budget of Rs 5 crore has been allocated for the project. The state tourism and cultural affairs department will implement the idea across the state's 36 districts in both cities and rural areas. Read here
EXPLAINED: What does the IP waiver for Covid vaccines mean?
The intellectual property (IP) waiver will open up the production of Covid vaccines that are currently in use on a larger scale in middle-income countries. Currently, vaccines such as those developed by Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Novavax, and Johnson & Johnson are being mostly produced in high-income countries. Production by middle-income countries has been happening through licensing or technology transfer agreements. Some experts argue that a waiver will help in ramping up the production of vaccines globally. Most analysts expect the increased production to take at least a few months; it is likely the agreement will be targeted by the WTO’s next ministerial conference in end-November. Read here
EXPLAINED: How long should you wait between Covid vaccine doses?
The central health ministry recommends an interval of four-eight weeks between two shots of the Covishield vaccine, an explainer in The Indian Express said. An interval of four-six weeks is recommended for Covaxin. An interval is recommended as the first dose generally induces an immune response about three weeks later, but it can take up to eight weeks or longer for the antibodies to mature and become fully functional. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU