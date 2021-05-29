India Coronavirus Dispatch: Pandemic is changing how we buy gold

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Govt eyes faster rollout amid second wave fears
India vaccinates over 190,000 on first day of rollout; Co-Win causes delays
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Twitter showed warning signs before first case
Covid cases rising in rural India, but vaccine coverage is falling
Gland Pharma rises after bagging deal to supply Russia's Covid-19 vaccine
-
Over 173,790 fresh cases reported
India reported 173,790 fresh coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking the cumulative caseload to 27.7 million, according to central health ministry data. The country saw 3,617 deaths due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 322,512. The active caseload is at 2.2 million, while the total recoveries have surged to 25.2 million. As many as 209 million shots have been administered since the nationwide inoculation programme kicked off on January 16. Of these, 3 million were given on Friday. Read more
How Covid has changed the way Indians buy gold
Covid is changing the way Indians buy gold, accelerating a shift to modern, retail stores, a report in ThePrint said. While buyers have been slowly shifting away from small family-run jewellery shops, the pandemic has sped up the process, according to Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director at Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. “We have seen in the last quarter that the shift has become very, very steep,” he said in an interview. “We saw a lot of first-time customers coming into the stores, about 50% more than a year before. In this Covid scenario, people don’t want to go to crowded streets and small shops and instead they prefer standalone stores like Kalyan.” Read more
The young are driving the second Covid wave in Karnataka's Mandya
The young are driving the Covid-19 surge in Mandya district of Karnataka in contrast to the rest of the country, a report in ThePrint said. Those in the 21-40 age group account for nearly half of the Covid cases in the district, according to data with the Mandya administration. In April, the Centre said older people were still more vulnerable than the youth in the current wave. ICMR Director-General Balram Bhargava said the mean age of Covid patients in the second wave was 48.9 years, as opposed to the 50.4 years in the first wave, while trying to dispel the idea that the young were getting more infected in the second wave. Read more
What triggers Mucormycosis in Covid patients?
Mucormycosis, or ‘Black Fungus’, is a fungal infection that mostly affects those who are on medication for other health conditions that curtails their ability to fight environmental pathogens, a report The Indian Express said. “Mucormycosis can be triggered in humans by the use of steroids, a life-saving treatment which is for moderate-to-serious COVID cases. While steroids reduce inflammation in the lungs, it also reduces the overall immune response and significantly increases the sugar levels in both diabetics and non-diabetic Covid-19 patients. This is especially challenging for people with hyperglycemia who are unable to manage sugar levels during Covid,” Dr Minal Vohra, Consultant Endocrinologist, BeatO told the paper. Read more
What is long covid?
According to doctors, Covid-like symptoms after recovery can last from 4-12 weeks generally, or beyond in some cases, a report in The Indian Express said. Sometimes a patient feels like they have gotten re-infected because of these symptoms. Such a condition is also called post covid syndrome or long covid. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU