India 'firmly rejected' China's attempts to raise Kashmir issue at UNSC

India on Thursday 'firmly rejected' China's attempts to raise issue at the United Nations Security Council and asked Beijing to draw proper conclusions from such "infructuous attempts".

Hours after Beijing backed an attempt by Pakistan to discuss the issue at the UN Security Council on Wednesday, Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, said this is not the first time has sought to raise a subject that is solely an internal matter of India.

"We have noted that initiated a discussion in the UN Security Council on issues pertaining to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

"This was not the first time that has sought to raise a subject that is solely an internal matter of India. As on such previous occasions, this attempt too met with little support from the international community. We firmly reject China's interference in our internal affairs and urge it to draw proper conclusions from such infructuous attempts," it said.

Meanwhile, a source told ANI that at the meeting the United States had taken the lead and stood strong for a "no outcome" meet, for which there was a consensus among member countries with agreement by even the Chinese.

The 15-member UN body on Wednesday held a closed-door informal meeting under 'Any Other Business' category, which means literally anything can be brought up by any of the members.

No record is maintained and there is no press statement issued for closed-door informal meetings and neither is any formal outcome or resolution taken by the Typically, no country objects to a discussion under the 'Any other Business' category. China, which is a permanent member of also could not stop a discussion on Hong Kong last May.