India Gaming Show 2023 back offline after 4 years today: Details here

The India Show 2023 will start on February 16 at in New Delhi. It is being held offline for the first time since 2019. The fourth edition of the three-day show will end on February 18. IGS is a platform for and animation companies to showcase their talent and meet potential investors.

It was originally initiated by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). This year's theme for the show is "Defining New Frontiers - The Future of in India".

"The main focus of the event is to promote Indian Gaming, Digital Content and Animation industry by providing a global level platform to the Indian Business Community and creating a business platform for International partmenrs to explore the vast Indian Market and explore partnership opportunities," the official brochure of the event reads.

India Gaming Show 2023: What to expect

The show will have several events like an exhibition, meet and greet, cosplay, product launches, product demonstrations and awards. The companies, startups and players will also be able to meet investors. There will also be several panel discussions about the future of the and in India.

The show will start at 10 AM and end at 6 PM daily. The visitors can go on the event's official website and register to attend the event for free. The event will also have a gaming expo to "reflect the growing importance of interactive, mobile and social gaming".

IGS 2023 will also have several gaming events like the Valorant LAN tournament and the "Defuse the Spike" game. The Windows 11 Skyesports Grand Slam Season 3 will be open to all participants for free.

India Gaming Show 2023 will also see participation from several companies from the gaming industry, like Rooter, Riot Games and Gameloft. The focus will be on showcasing the bright future of India's gaming and industry.

"India is on the road to becoming a gaming superpower. There are over 400 gaming organisations in India, which is the home to around 420 million online gamers. The at present registers a growth rate of 38 per cent. By the year 2025, the in India is anticipated to reach $3.9 billion in value. Within the year 2023, the gamers are expected to be more than 450 million in numbers. India is second only to China in terms of the number of online gamers. The lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic further witnessed an increase in the number of online gamers and in India, with games installed at 7.3 billion in the year 2020, which was the highest in the world," the official website of the IGS says.