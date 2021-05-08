India in process of securing commercial supplies of LMO from Gulf countries

-
Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said he had close consultations during the last week with his counterparts from some Gulf countries on ways to increase import of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) into India and deeply appreciates the initial gesture of goodwill with complimentary LMO supplies particularly from UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
Pradhan, who made a series of tweets, said he had close consultations during the last week with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar
"I received their wholesome support for ensuring commercial supply of LMO to India, especially at a time when India is battling the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.
He said the country is in the process of securing commercial supplies of LMO into the country in coming weeks.
The minister expressed his deep appreciation to his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar for their extended support and special gesture of solidarity with India through the offer of ISO Containers for the next six months. "Assurance of steady commercial supply of LMO to India is also welcomed," he said.
