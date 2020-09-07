JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

State of border cannot be de-linked from state of relationship: Jaishankar
Business Standard

India in talks to join COVAX vaccine allocation scheme, says WHO official

The WHO and the GAVI vaccine alliance are leading the COVAX facility, aimed at helping buy and distribute vaccination shots against the novel coronavirus fairly around the world

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine

Reuters  |  Geneva 

The United States played a pivotal role in helping to create the WHO in 1948. Just over 70 years later, President Trump is withdrawing the country from the agency amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Martial Trezzini/EPA
The United States played a pivotal role in helping to create the WHO in 1948. Just over 70 years later, President Trump is withdrawing the country from the agency amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Martial Trezzini/EPA

The World Health Organization is in talks with India about joining the "COVAX" global vaccine allocation plan, a senior WHO adviser said on Monday.

"India is certainly eligible, like all countries in the world, to be part of the COVAX facility and discussions are ongoing in that regard," Bruce Aylward told a briefing in Geneva. "We would welcome Indian participation ...India has extensive experience (with vaccines)."

The WHO and the GAVI vaccine alliance are leading the COVAX facility, aimed at helping buy and distribute vaccination shots against the novel coronavirus fairly around the world. But some countries that have secured their own supplies through bilateral deals, including the United States, have said they will not join COVAX.
First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 22:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU